Iran, Kenya Sign 5 Cooperation Documents as Raisi Kicks Off Africa Tour

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Iran and Kenya signed five cooperation documents during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Nairobi on Wednesday, the Iranian government said.

"With the presence of the presidents of Iran and Kenya, 5 cooperation documents were signed between the two countries in the fields of communications, mining, fisheries, tourism and other sectors," the Iranian government said on Twitter.

At a joint press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto, Raisi said, as cited by the Tasnim news agency, that he saw potential for expanding cooperation and would want a ten-fold increase in the level of bilateral relations as a first step.

He was cited as saying that Iran could share with Kenya its expertise in such fields as petrochemicals, agriculture, science and technology.

"We can also have cooperation in the areas of health, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals," the Iranian president was quoted as saying.

Kenya was the first leg of Raisi's three-day tour in Africa. The Iranian president has already left for Uganda and will also visit Zimbabwe. Iranian media reported that Raisi would be the first Iranian president to visit the African continent over the past 11 years.