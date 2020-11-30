UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Knows Identity Of Plotter Behind Top Nuclear Scientist's Murder - Security Chief

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Iran Knows Identity of Plotter Behind Top Nuclear Scientist's Murder - Security Chief

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Iran has identified the mastermind behind last week's assassination of the country's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council said Monday.

The physicist died in a gun attack east of Tehran on Friday. Iranian media reported that he was shot dead with a remote-controlled machine gun.

"It was a complex operation involving electronic equipment. There was no one at the scene, but we found clues. We know who planned this [attack] and we know their past," Ali Shamkhani said in a video statement.

Shamkhani added Iran had confirmed the role of the banned People's Mujahedin Organization and the Israeli spy agency Mossad in the killing. Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the shooting, which comes 10 years after the murder of another nuclear scientist, Majid Shahriar.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Israel Iran Nuclear Died Tehran Media Top

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

21 minutes ago

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

57 minutes ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

1 hour ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

1 hour ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

1 hour ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.