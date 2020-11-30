TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Iran has identified the mastermind behind last week's assassination of the country's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council said Monday.

The physicist died in a gun attack east of Tehran on Friday. Iranian media reported that he was shot dead with a remote-controlled machine gun.

"It was a complex operation involving electronic equipment. There was no one at the scene, but we found clues. We know who planned this [attack] and we know their past," Ali Shamkhani said in a video statement.

Shamkhani added Iran had confirmed the role of the banned People's Mujahedin Organization and the Israeli spy agency Mossad in the killing. Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the shooting, which comes 10 years after the murder of another nuclear scientist, Majid Shahriar.