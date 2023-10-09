Iran lauds Hamas attack even as it denies involvement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Iran took the lead in celebrations following the surprise attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Tehran's arch-enemy Israel, even as it rejected accusations of direct involvement.

The Islamic republic's backing was made manifest by billboards installed in Tehran's major plazas, including Palestine Square.

"The great liberation has begun," proclaimed one while a second showed the black and white chequerboard of the Palestinian keffiyeh gradually subsuming the white and blue flag of Israel.

The enormous images went on display just hours after Hamas launched its deadly and unexpected assault, dubbed "Al-Aqsa Flood", on Saturday.

Iran has made support for the Palestinian cause a centrepiece of its foreign policy and much is at stake for Tehran in the war between Israel and Hamas.