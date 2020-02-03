Iran launches 2 solar power plants in Tehran Province

UrduPoint.com
TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Iran has launched two solar power plants in two counties of Tehran Province, Eghtesadonline news website reported Monday.

The two plants, respectively in the countries of Shahr-e-Rey and Damavand, were built at a cost 10 million U.S. Dollars, according to the report.

They will generate more than 34 gigawatts of electricity per year, and prevent the emission of 29,000 tons of carbon dioxide. Tehran Province now has eight large solar farms.

Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in the construction of solar power plants, Mohammad Sadeqzadeh, Iranian deputy energy minister, was quoted as saying.

Currently, more than 115 large-scale solar power stations and over 3,560 smaller installations in urban and rural areas are producing green energy across Iran, according to Eghtesadonline.

