Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles During Fresh Military Drills - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Iran fired off new-generation ballistic missiles on Friday during a combined missile-and-drone exercise of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps's aerospace force, media said.

The drills, codenamed Great Prophet 15, kicked off in the central Iranian desert of Dasht-e Kavir, according to the Mehr news agency.

The agency said the launch of several surface-to-surface missiles of the Zulfaghar, Zelzal and Dezful class was followed by an attack on a mock military base by offensive bomber drones.

The desert drill was staged a day after an Iranian submarine launched cruise missiles in the Gulf of Oman. Iran published a photo of what appeared to be a US nuclear sub observing the launch. The US sent a submarine to the Persian Gulf in a show of force last month.