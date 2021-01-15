UrduPoint.com
Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles During Fresh Military Drills - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:56 PM

Iran fired off new-generation ballistic missiles on Friday during a combined missile-and-drone exercise of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps's aerospace force, media said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Iran fired off new-generation ballistic missiles on Friday during a combined missile-and-drone exercise of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps's aerospace force, media said.

The drills, codenamed Great Prophet 15, kicked off in the central Iranian desert of Dasht-e Kavir, according to the Mehr news agency.

The agency said the launch of several surface-to-surface missiles of the Zulfaghar, Zelzal and Dezful class was followed by an attack on a mock military base by offensive bomber drones.

The desert drill was staged a day after an Iranian submarine launched cruise missiles in the Gulf of Oman. Iran published a photo of what appeared to be a US nuclear sub observing the launch. The US sent a submarine to the Persian Gulf in a show of force last month.

