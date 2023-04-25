UrduPoint.com

Iran Launches Exports To Saudi Arabia After Renewal Of Diplomatic Ties - Iranian Minister Of Industry, Mine And Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Iran has started exporting the first batch of goods to Saudi Arabia, as the two countries agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies in March following years of tensions, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin said on Tuesday

"Given this event (the resumption of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh), the agenda includes the export of Iranian goods to Saudi Arabia ... With the start of trade between Iran and Saudi Arabia, employees of the ministry of industry, mine and trade have initiated the exports of goods," the minister said as quoted by Iranian news agency IRNA.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.�The agreement on the restoration of diplomatic relations and preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of both countries at a festive ceremony in April. The deal provides, in particular, for resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual official visits of top diplomats and cooperation in the field of security.

