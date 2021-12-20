UrduPoint.com

Iran Launches "Great Prophet" Military Drills In Country's South - Military Chief

Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:20 PM

Iran Launches "Great Prophet" Military Drills in Country's South - Military Chief

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday launched a massive military exercise dubbed "Great Prophet" with the participation of all the units in southern regions of the country, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan, the IRGC deputy commander for operations, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday launched a massive military exercise dubbed "Great Prophet" with the participation of all the units in southern regions of the country, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan, the IRGC deputy commander for operations, said.

"This exercise is taking place under the 'Strength, safety, and active and reasonable containment in the shadow of national unity' slogan to enhance the military readiness of the IRGC and is based on modeling of one of the most advanced plans of attack of high, medium, and low intensity alongside various types of operations including hidden ones that are used in hybrid wars," Nilforooshan said, as quoted by the state IRIB broadcaster.

The official added that ground, marine, and air forces of the IRCG, as well as cyber-electronics units, will take part in the drills in the southern coastal provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr, and Khuzestan.

"Offensive actions and raids into the territory will be made to destroy supporting points and bases of the hypothetical enemy," Nilforooshan said.

Earlier in the day, the deputy governor general of the Bushehr province for political, security and social affairs, Mohammad Taqi Irani, said that an air defense exercise was conducted early Monday above the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

