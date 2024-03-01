Iran Launches Imaging Satellite Through Russia
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Russia on Thursday put into orbit an Iranian remote sensing and imaging satellite, state media said in Tehran, drawing condemnation from the United States.
The launch of "Pars-I" with the Russian Soyuz-2.1b rocket was broadcast live by state television in Iran.
The satellite was launched from Russia's Vostochny base, some 8,000 kilometres (5,000 miles) east of Moscow, according to the official IRNA news agency.
Iran's telecommunications minister Issa Zarepour said Pars-I was "fully domestically developed" in Iran, which he said has carried out a dozen satellite launches over the past two years.
Moscow has sought to strengthen its alliances with other countries ostracised by the West, including Iran, which has been accused of supplying Moscow with armed drones for its offensive in Ukraine.
The latest satellite launch is "yet another indication of the deepening military partnership between Iran and Russia," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington.
"This partnership is harmful to Ukraine, to Iran's neighbours and to the international community.
We have demonstrated our ability to take action in response," he said.
He warned of further action if Iran sells ballistic missiles to Russia. The United States earlier in February said it planned further sanctions on Iran for backing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In August 2022, Russia launched Iran's remote-sensing Khayyam satellite into orbit from Kazakhstan amid controversy that Moscow might use it to boost its surveillance of military targets in its war in Ukraine.
Tehran denies support to Russia and defends its satellite launches.
In January, Iran said it simultaneously launched three satellites into orbit, nearly a week after the launch of a research satellite by its Revolutionary Guards.
Western governments including the United States have repeatedly warned Iran against such launches, saying the same technology can be used for ballistic missiles, including ones designed to deliver a nuclear warhead.
Iran has countered that it is not seeking nuclear weapons and that its satellite and rocket launches are for civil or defence purposes only.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand volcano disaster victims awarded $6m damages17 minutes ago
-
Award-winning Italian filmmaker Paolo Taviani dead at 9226 minutes ago
-
Fire kills 43 in Bangladesh capital: health minister27 minutes ago
-
Texas battling largest wildfire in its history27 minutes ago
-
Messi and Miami face Florida MLS derby test47 minutes ago
-
New Zealand collapse after Green smacks 174 for Australia56 minutes ago
-
French journalist detained in Ethiopia freed57 minutes ago
-
New Zealand volcano disaster victims win damages1 hour ago
-
More than 40 dead in Bangladesh restaurant fire1 hour ago
-
Guatemala presses charges against AG accused of 'coup' attempt1 hour ago
-
Canada reimposes visas for Mexican travelers8 hours ago
-
At least 26 dead in migrant shipwreck off Senegal8 hours ago