Iran Launches Medical Molybdenum-99 Radioisotope Project - Atomic Energy Organization

Wed 18th March 2020 | 09:51 PM

Iran has launched a project to domestically produce the molybdenum-99 radioactive isotope that can be used in medical procedures, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Iran has launched a project to domestically produce the molybdenum-99 radioactive isotope that can be used in medical procedures, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Wednesday.

Iran's Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute will develop the project in conjunction with the Pars Isotope Company, AEOI confirmed. The project has a two-year time frame and AEOI will ensure that it meets international standards, the organization added.

If the project is successful, production of molybdenum-99 in Iran would prevent the "outflow of millions of Dollars" spent on importing the radioisotope, AEOI stated.

Molybdenum-99 is used in medical procedures for diagnostic imaging purposes and is vital for diagnosing heart disease and cancer. The radioisotope is produced in research reactors. One such reactor is located in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

According to state-run Mehr news agency, Iran imported 3,000 tonnes of molybdenum from March-December 2019, with a value of more than $30.6 million.

