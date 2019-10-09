UrduPoint.com
Iran Launches Military Drill Near Turkey Border

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:21 PM

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Iranian Army Ground Force launched a war game in the country's northwestern region on Wednesday, Tasnim news agency reported.

The military exercise is held in Iran's northwestern province of West Azarbaijan near the common border with Turkey.

The drill involves rapid reaction units, mobile and offense brigades, and helicopters from the Army Ground Force's airborne unit, according to the report.

The exercise is aimed at evaluating the combat preparedness of army units and their mobility and agility in the battlefield, said the report.

