Iran Launches Strikes That Kill 9 In Iraqi Kurdistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Iran launches strikes that kill 9 in Iraqi Kurdistan

Iran launched cross-border missile and drone strikes that killed nine people in Iraq's Kurdistan region Wednesday after accusing Kurdish armed groups based there of stoking a wave of unrest that has rocked the Islamic republic

Zargwez, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Iran launched cross-border missile and drone strikes that killed nine people in Iraq's Kurdistan region Wednesday after accusing Kurdish armed groups based there of stoking a wave of unrest that has rocked the Islamic republic.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has in recent days accused the Iraq-based Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran from the northwest of the country to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest".

After several earlier Iranian cross-border attacks that caused no casualties, a barrage of missiles and drones on Wednesday claimed nine lives and wounded 32, said the regional health minister in Arbil, Saman al-Barazanji, while visiting some off the wounded in a hospital in the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

"There are civilians among the victims", including one of those killed, a senior official of the Kurdistan region earlier told AFP.

An AFP correspondent reported smoke billowing from locations hit, ambulances racing to the scene and residents fleeing, at Zargwez, about 15 kilometres (10 miles) from Sulaimaniyah, as medics were treating the wounded.

