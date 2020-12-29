UrduPoint.com
Iran Launches Trial Of Own Covid-19 Vaccine: State TV

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:17 PM

Iran launches trial of own Covid-19 vaccine: state TV

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Iran launched Tuesday the first phase of a clinical trial of a vaccine developed in the Islamic Republic, the region's country hardest hit by the pandemic, state television reported.

"The first vaccine against the coronavirus, developed by Iranian researchers, has been unveiled by injecting three people," the public broadcaster said.

The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 55,000 out of more than 1.2 million people infected in Iran, according to health ministry data.

