Iran Law Enforcement Forces' Commander-in-Chief To Meet With Patrushev In Moscow - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian law enforcement forces Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan has arrived in Russia for an official two-day visit and plans to meet with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, the IRIB news agency reported on Tuesday.

During the visit, Radan arrived at the official invitation of the Russian side to sign an agreement on cooperation in law enforcement, get acquainted with Russia's capabilities in the fight against organized crime, as well as hold talks with a number of high-ranking officials from the security and law enforcement sectors, the news agency added.

