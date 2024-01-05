Iran lays to rest victims of IS twin bombings

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi joined mourners in Kerman on Friday for the funerals of the 89 people killed in twin blasts claimed by the Islamic State group, state media said.

Suicide bombings struck crowds in the southern city, where many had gathered on Wednesday to commemorate slain Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps general Qasem Soleimani, on the fourth anniversary of his death in a US drone strike.

The attack killed 89 people, state tv said, raising an earlier toll following the deaths of several of the wounded.

The victims include multiple women and children, and at least a dozen Afghan nationals, it said.

Despite the claim of responsibility by the Islamic State (IS) group, Iranian officials have continued to suggest Israeli and US involvement.

IS "has disappeared nowadays", said Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami during the funeral ceremony, arguing the militants "only act as mercenaries" for US and Israeli interests.

The United States rejected any suggestion that it or its ally Israel were behind the bombings, while Tehran's arch foe Israel did not comment.

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV that "some individuals involved in the attack have been arrested," without elaborating.

Salami vowed that Iran "will find you wherever you are", referring to any IS members behind the bombing plot.

And Raisi said revenge for the killings will come at "the time and place will be determined by our forces".

Friday's funeral took place at the Emam Ali mosque in Kerman, where crowds gathered in front of dozens of coffins wrapped in the Iranian flag, according to state media.

The mourners waved the national flag along with portaits of Soleimani.

President Raisi, who arrived in Kerman to attend the funerals, also visited Soleimani's grave, state TV said.

Iranian authorities called for mass rallies after the funerals and Friday prayers to protest the bombings.

In a statement published Thursday on Telegram, the Islamic State group said two of its members "activated their explosives vests" at the gathering.

Iranian investigators had already confirmed that the first blast at least was the work of a "suicide bomber" and believed the trigger for the second was "very probably another suicide bomber", official news agency IRNA had reported earlier, citing an "informed source".