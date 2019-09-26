UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Leader Says Europe Untrustworthy, Condemns 'hostility'

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:22 PM

Iran leader says Europe untrustworthy, condemns 'hostility'

Iran's supreme leader accused European governments of "hostility" Thursday, saying their actions showed they cannot be trusted

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Iran's supreme leader accused European governments of "hostility" Thursday, saying their actions showed they cannot be trusted.

"The Europeans present themselves as mediators and say many things, but they are all hollow," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement on his official website.

"The countries which hold up the flag of hostility towards the Islamicsystem should not be trusted, principally America but some of these Europeancountries as well, as they have a clear hostility towards the Iranian nation."

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Railways commercial land worth Rs 27.7mln retrieve ..

12 seconds ago

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

3 minutes ago

Six Killed in Strong Earthquake in Eastern Indones ..

3 minutes ago

3 international lenders back Istanbul metro extens ..

8 minutes ago

Infant among at least 20 killed in Indonesian quak ..

3 minutes ago

Nearly 150,000 Asylum Seekers Applied for EU Prote ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.