Iran leader says Europe untrustworthy, condemns 'hostility'

Iran's supreme leader accused European governments of "hostility" Thursday, saying their actions showed they cannot be trusted

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Iran's supreme leader accused European governments of "hostility" Thursday, saying their actions showed they cannot be trusted.

"The Europeans present themselves as mediators and say many things, but they are all hollow," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement on his official website.

"The countries which hold up the flag of hostility towards the Islamicsystem should not be trusted, principally America but some of these Europeancountries as well, as they have a clear hostility towards the Iranian nation."