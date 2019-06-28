UrduPoint.com
Iran Leaves Option To Increase Uranium Enrichment Level Open - Ryabkov

Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:43 PM

Iran is leaving open the option to increase uranium enrichment, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Iran is leaving open the option to increase uranium enrichment, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

"Iran has not canceled any of its stated decisions. It left some options open.

But the most important thing is that all the countries are firmly committed to working on preserving the deal and fulfilling all of its aspects," the deputy minister told reporters after a meeting of the joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

