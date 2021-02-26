UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Iran Lets Monitors Enter Nuclear Sites to Prove Peaceful Nature of Atomic Program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Iran has allowed international inspectors back to its nuclear sites in a show of commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the president's chief of staff said Friday.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN atomic agency IAEA, said last week that a temporary deal with Iran would allow monitors to continue scrutinizing the sites for potential military activity.

This comes after Tehran threatened to suspend the monitoring if the United States did not lift sanctions.

Mahmoud Vaezi, the Iranian president's chief of staff, told the state news agency IRNA that Iran wanted to show the IAEA and the world that it only pursued peaceful nuclear activities.

Under the terms of what Grossi called a "technical understanding" between Iran and the IAEA, monitors will continue doing their job for the next three months, although they will not be allowed to visit the sites at short notice.

