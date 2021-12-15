UrduPoint.com

Iran Lets UN Replace Nuclear Site's Damaged Cameras: Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:26 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Iran has agreed to let the UN atomic watchdog replace damaged cameras at the TESA nuclear complex in Karaj, west of Tehran, news agencies in the Islamic republic said Wednesday.

Tehran's refusal to allow the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to replace the devices has been hampering progress in its talks with world powers on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

