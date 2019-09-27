UrduPoint.com
Iran Likely To Take 4th Step On Reducing JCPOA Obligations In November - Russia's Ulyanov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:40 PM

Iran Likely to Take 4th Step on Reducing JCPOA Obligations in November - Russia's Ulyanov

Iran is most likely to proceed to the fourth stage of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in early November, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Iran is most likely to proceed to the fourth stage of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in early November, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

"It has been declared officially that Iran will reduce the level of respecting its JCPOA commitments, and it fulfills the promise.

The third step was made in September, and it included installing centrifuges and conducting research works. There are high chances, and we can expect that the fourth step will be made in early November, and so on, until Iran gets what it expects, namely, restoring the balance between nuclear and economical commitments within the nuclear deal," Ulaynov said at a Moscow-Vienna video conference on the results of the 63rd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Your Thoughts and Comments

