Iran Loses $50Bln Per Year to US Sanctions - Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani estimated on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic has been losing an annual $50 billion in missed revenues to US economic sanctions

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani estimated on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic has been losing an annual $50 billion in missed revenues to US economic sanctions.

"Unprecedented US sanctions in the past years caused our revenues to contract by roughly $50 billion a year," Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting, adding the sum was more than twice the size of Iran's 2019 budget.

Rouhani described the US foreign policy as a "knee on throat" approach, in a reference to the recent killing of an African American man, George Floyd, by a white US police officer.

"This is their policy, not the policy of a police officer in a city, but basically the policy of the entire United States regime," the president said.

He argued that the United States had walked out of the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 and reintroduced sanctions in an effort to suffocate it, "but the dear nation of Iran beat this knee with the big sledgehammer of national unity and shattered it."

