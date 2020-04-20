Iran Making Independent Efforts to Promote Afghan Peace, Stability - Foreign Ministry

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that Tehran favors stability in neighboring Afghanistan and is taking independent measures to help Kabul achieve peace across the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that Tehran favors stability in neighboring Afghanistan and is taking independent measures to help Kabul achieve peace across the country.

"The unfortunate outbreak of political disputes in Afghanistan has made Iran launch a series of measures as a friend of Afghanistan," Mousavi said at a press conference, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

Mousavi mentioned that senior Iranian and Afghan officials had held a series of negotiations in recent weeks, noting that Tehran's efforts are "independent and within the framework of the interests of the Afghan government and nation.

"We hope that our efforts would yield results, an inclusive government would be formed in Afghanistan, stability and calm would return to Afghanistan, and then intra-Afghan talks would be held," Mousavi added.

While the United States and the Taliban struck their long-awaited peace deal in late February, direct intra-Afghan talks have yet to begin. They were initially scheduled to commence on March 10 but were pushed back due to disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners.