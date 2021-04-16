Iran Managed to Reach 60% Uranium Enrichment - Parliament Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Iran has managed to reach 60 percent uranium enrichment in line with the previously announced plans, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Friday.

"I proudly announce that Iranian scientists ...

have managed to produce uranium enriched to 60 percent," Ghalibaf wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Iran notified the International Atomic Energy Agency of its intention to begin to enrich uranium up to 60 percent purity. The decision to boost uranium enrichment and to install modernized centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear facility was made in light of the recent incident involving the electricity distribution network in Natanz.