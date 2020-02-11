UrduPoint.com
Iran Marks 41st Anniversary Of Islamic Revolution With Mass Processions

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:52 PM

Iran Marks 41st Anniversary of Islamic Revolution With Mass Processions

Mass annual processions took place across Iran to mark the 41st anniversary of the revolution that saw the end of monarchic rule in the country and the establishment of an Islamic Republic

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Mass annual processions took place across Iran to mark the 41st anniversary of the revolution that saw the end of monarchic rule in the country and the establishment of an Islamic Republic.

Considered the birth of the new state, Daheye Fajr (ten days of dawn) is celebrated from February 1-11, the time frame from 1979 during which Shah Mohammad Reza Pahvali was toppled.

In Tehran the country's leaders, as per tradition, took to the streets on foot, surrounded by fellow citizens and ample security, to march across Enqelab Street (Revolution Street).

The anniversary comes at a particularly turbulent time for Iran, as heightened tensions with the United States have seen its economy increasingly in peril.

Speaking from the Azadi Square, President Hassan Rouhani called on Iranians to unite in resistance to the US and to vote in the parliamentary elections scheduled for later this month, according to state tv network IRIB.

