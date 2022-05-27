Iran May Barter Car Parts, Gas Turbines in Exchange for Russian Steel - Trade Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Iran and Russia may sign barter agreements under which Iran will supply car parts and gas turbines to Russia in exchange for steel, Iranian trade and industries minister Reza Fatemi Amin said.

On Wednesday, Iran-Russia joint economic and trade cooperation commission was held in Tehran during which Iranian oil minister Javad Owji and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak signed cooperation agreements.

Iran will need to import Russian zinc, lead and alumina in order to meet the growing demand in the country, Fatemi Amin said on the sidelines of the meeting, as cited by the Irani broadcaster Press tv on Thursday.

The minister added that some Iranian companies have already signed deals to supply or repair gas turbines in Russian power plants.