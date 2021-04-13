UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran May Boost Enrichment, Build New Reactor Absent Sanctions Relief - US Assessment

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:28 PM

Iran May Boost Enrichment, Build New Reactor Absent Sanctions Relief - US Assessment

Iran is likely to boost uranium enrichment or build a new nuclear reactor if it receives no sanctions relief from the United States, the US intelligence community said in its Annual Threat Assessment report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iran is likely to boost uranium enrichment or build a new nuclear reactor if it receives no sanctions relief from the United States, the US intelligence community said in its Annual Threat Assessment report on Tuesday.

"If Tehran does not receive sanctions relief, Iranian officials probably will consider options ranging from further enriching uranium up to 60 percent to designing and building a new 40 Megawatt Heavy Water reactor," the report said.

Iran started enrichment of uranium to 60 percent on Tuesday, the IRNA news agency reported, citing Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Related Topics

Iran Water Nuclear Tehran United States From

Recent Stories

Syria Demands From US Compensation for Destructive ..

59 seconds ago

DC for improvement of service at Insaf Sasti shop ..

1 minute ago

Italy's 'diabolical lover' doctor gets life for pa ..

1 minute ago

Navalny's wife 'worried' for Kremlin critic after ..

1 minute ago

JCPOA Commission to Discuss Iran's Decision to Enr ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine: US intelligence says Moscow 'does not wan ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.