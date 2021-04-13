Iran May Boost Enrichment, Build New Reactor Absent Sanctions Relief - US Assessment

Iran is likely to boost uranium enrichment or build a new nuclear reactor if it receives no sanctions relief from the United States, the US intelligence community said in its Annual Threat Assessment report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iran is likely to boost uranium enrichment or build a new nuclear reactor if it receives no sanctions relief from the United States, the US intelligence community said in its Annual Threat Assessment report on Tuesday.

"If Tehran does not receive sanctions relief, Iranian officials probably will consider options ranging from further enriching uranium up to 60 percent to designing and building a new 40 Megawatt Heavy Water reactor," the report said.

Iran started enrichment of uranium to 60 percent on Tuesday, the IRNA news agency reported, citing Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.