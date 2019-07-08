UrduPoint.com
Iran May Bring Uranium Enrichment Up To 20% - Atomic Energy Organization

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 02:24 PM

Iran May Bring Uranium Enrichment Up to 20% - Atomic Energy Organization

As a next step in reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran may bring its uranium enrichment up to 20 percent, while there is currently no need to do it, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) As a next step in reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran may bring its uranium enrichment up to 20 percent, while there is currently no need to do it, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday.

Iran started earlier on Monday enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit outlined in the JCPOA. The move came as a response to JCPOA signatories' failure to protect Iran's economic interests.

Uranium enriched to 20 percent is considered weapon-usable.

"We do not need 20 percent [enriched] fuel now, but we will produce it if we want to. There are no obstacles and problems," Kamalvandi said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

Kamalvandi specified that the country could bring uranium enrichment up to 20 percent as the third step in reducing its obligations under the nuclear deal. According to him, this has already been discussed at sessions of the Supreme National Security Council.

