Iran May Change Defense Strategy to Offensive in Response to 'Enemy Error' -IRGC Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The commander of the Iranian Armed Forces' Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, part of the country's armed forces), Hossein Salami, said on Thursday that Iran 's defense strategy would become offensive in the event of an "error on the part of the enemy."

"In the event of an error on the part of the enemy, our defense strategy will turn into an offensive one," Salami said as quoted by the IRIB news agency.

The situation in the Persian Gulf and adjacent areas has noticeably worsened over the past few months. On June 13, two oil tankers, Norway's Front Altair and Japan's Kokuka Courageous, were hit by explosions of undetermined origin in the Gulf of Oman, with some reports alleging that it was a torpedo attack.

The Front Altair crew was evacuated to Iran, and that of Kokuka Courageous was picked up by a US battleship. Iran denies any involvement in the incident.

Following this, the Iranian military reported it had downed a US drone after it had violated Iranian airspace. At the same time, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the US Navy drone had been shot down over the Strait of Hormuz in international airspace.

In addition, in mid-July, media reported an attempt by the Iranian military to detain a UK vessel in the Strait of Hormuz after detention of an Iranian tanker in Gibraltar. Iran refuted these allegations.