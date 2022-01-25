UrduPoint.com

Iran May Consider Direct Talks With US On JCPOA For Better Deal - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Iran may consider holding direct talks with the United States if it helps reach a better deal during the Vienna talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lifting US sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday.

"The US is sending signals calling on us for direct talks. Our talks with the US are proceeding under the mediation of (European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General Enrique) Mora," Amirabdollahian said as quoted by Iranian news agency Fars.

No direct talks or contacts on the matter are underway as of now, the diplomat went on.

"In the event of reaching a certain level of the negotiation process, when a dialogue with the US will be necessary to conclude a good agreement, we will not ignore it," Amirabdollahian added.

Talks on revival of JCPOA are currently being held in Vienna. The seventh round of negotiations concluded in December 2021 with adoption of two draft agreements. The eighth round of talks began on December 27, 2021.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Germany, the US, France, the European Union, and Iran, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iran nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Iranian government responded with a gradual retreat from JCPOA obligations.

