Iran May Enable Plutonium Production at Arak Reactor Since July 7 - Rouhani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) If signatories of the Iran nuclear deal do not fulfill their obligations, Iran will reject since July 7 repurposing its nuclear reactor in Arak and return it to such a state in which plutonium production will be possible, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"As for the reactor in Arak, since July 7 we will return the reactor to its previous state, to a state that you [foreign states] consider dangerous, and under which plutonium production will be possible," Rouhani said, as quoted in the Telegram channel of the Iranian state television.

Iran will take this step if nuclear deal signatories do not fulfill their obligations, the president emphasized.