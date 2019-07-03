UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran May Enable Plutonium Production At Arak Reactor Since July 7 - Rouhani

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:04 PM

Iran May Enable Plutonium Production at Arak Reactor Since July 7 - Rouhani

If signatories of the Iran nuclear deal do not fulfill their obligations, Iran will reject since July 7 repurposing its nuclear reactor in Arak and return it to such a state in which plutonium production will be possible, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) If signatories of the Iran nuclear deal do not fulfill their obligations, Iran will reject since July 7 repurposing its nuclear reactor in Arak and return it to such a state in which plutonium production will be possible, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"As for the reactor in Arak, since July 7 we will return the reactor to its previous state, to a state that you [foreign states] consider dangerous, and under which plutonium production will be possible," Rouhani said, as quoted in the Telegram channel of the Iranian state television.

Iran will take this step if nuclear deal signatories do not fulfill their obligations, the president emphasized.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Arak July TV

Recent Stories

PoL import bill dips 17pc to $5.6bln in 11 months

1 minute ago

Parental refusal cripples 5 more children with pol ..

1 minute ago

Rupee further gains against US dollar

9 minutes ago

Italian Police Crack Down on 'Ndrangheta Mafia, Se ..

1 minute ago

Committee setup to compensate shopkeepers, traders ..

1 minute ago

Constructors directed to complete work on time

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.