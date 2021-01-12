Iran May Enrich 120Kg of Uranium to 20% Sooner Than 8 Months - National Atomic Agency

Tehran may obtain 120 kilograms of 20 percent enriched uranium sooner than 8 months, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Tehran may obtain 120 kilograms of 20 percent enriched uranium sooner than 8 months, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said.

"We now have about four tons of raw materials, and the Parliament's decision to produce about 120 kilograms within a year is easily achievable for us.

We may reach the amount set by Parliament's law sooner than eight months," the agency's spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Monday night, as quoted by the Mehr news Agency.

The Iranian parliament ratified in late 2020 the bill on Strategic Action for Lifting of Sanctions in response to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The law effectively absolves the country from its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and allows it to enrich uranium to 20 percent purity or higher, which can be used to create nuclear weapons.