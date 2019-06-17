UrduPoint.com
Iran May Exceed JCPOA-Set Heavy Water Stockpile Limit Within 2.5 Months - Atomic Agency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:07 PM

Iran may exceed within 2.5 months the heavy water stockpile limit of 130 tonnes, set out in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Iran may exceed within 2.5 months the heavy water stockpile limit of 130 tonnes, set out in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday.

"We believe that [heavy water] production may exceed 130 tonnes within 2.5 months, if we have no new markets," Kamalvandi said, as broadcast by Iranian state tv.

He stressed that this would not be a violation of the JCPOA.

