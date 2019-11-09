UrduPoint.com
Iran May Refuse To Modernize Heavy Water Reactor In Arak - AEOI

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 02:15 PM

Iran may refuse to conduct modernization of the heavy water reactor in Arak, which is provided by the nuclear deal, the spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Iran may refuse to conduct modernization of the heavy water reactor in Arak, which is provided by the nuclear deal, the spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Saturday.

"If steps [on the Iran nuclear deal] are not taken quickly from the opposite side, which is engaged in the modernization of the reactor, we will return to the previous type of reactor," Kamalvandi said during a press conference broadcast by Iranian television.

