Iran May Release Impounded Tanker Stena Impero in Coming Few Hours - Owner Company

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Tehran may release the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero, which has been in Iran's custody for two months, on Sunday, Erik Hanell, president and CEO of Stena Bulk shipping company, which owns the tanker, said.

Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 over an alleged violation of international maritime rules. The move came as a tit-for-tat after Iran's own Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as Grace 1, oil tanker had been seized by the Gibraltar and UK marines over alleged breach of EU anti-Syria sanctions.

Iran's tanker was released on August 19 after Gibraltar reportedly received assurances the cargo would not be delivered to Syria.

"In the morning, we were informed that it seems like Stena Impero tanker would be released in the coming few hours. As we understand, the political decision to release the tanker has been taken. We hope that the ship will start the journey in the next few hours and leave the territorial waters of Iran," Hanell said aired by SVT Nyheter broadcaster.

Seven out of 23 crew members of the impounded Stena Impero were released earlier in the month.