Iran May Release UK-Flagged Tanker Stena Impero in Several Days - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Tehran may release UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero in a few days, there are only several formalities left, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Monday.

"The court hearing on this is almost finished, there are several small formalities that will be solved in the next few days and the ship will be released," Mousavi said.