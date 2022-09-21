Iran May Restrict Internet Access Due to Recent Protests - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Eisa Zarepour said on Wednesday that internet access in the country might be restricted due to recent protests sparked by the death of a 22-year old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.

"Restrictions regarding the use of the Internet may be introduced due to security problems and some current discussions," the minister was quoted by Fars news agency as saying.

On September 13, Amini was detained by the morality police in Tehran and sent to one of the centers of military intelligence for an explanatory conversation for not properly wearing her hijab.

Amini had a heart attack in the center and was transferred to the hospital. Three days later, on September 16, the young woman died.

Following Amini's death, Iranian women published videos on social media that showed them cutting their hair, as well as burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs with which an Iranian woman is obligated to cover her head.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a special investigation into the case and expressed condolences to Amini's family.