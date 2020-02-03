Iran May Review Cooperation With IAEA "If New Circumstances Emerge" - Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in talks with chief of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell did not rule out the possibility of Tehran reconsidering cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if "new circumstances emerge."

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in talks with chief of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell did not rule out the possibility of Tehran reconsidering cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if "new circumstances emerge.

"Iran remains committed to allowing the IAEA inspections, and this inspection process will continue, as it has until today, unless we are faced with new circumstances," Rouhani said as quoted in a statement on his official website posted on Monday.

According to the statement, Rouhani reaffirmed that Tehran would return to fulfilling its nuclear obligations, which it had reneged, as soon as the European side of the deal fulfills its obligations, and expressed readiness to work together with Europe to solve the problems that have arisen around the agreement.