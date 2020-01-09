Iran Meant to Kill US Personnel in Iraq - Top US General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Iran intended to kill American soldiers by attacking their bases in Iraq, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said, challenging a theory that missile strikes were intentionally ineffective.

"I believe based on what I saw and what I know that they were intended to cause structural damage destroy vehicles and equipment and aircraft and to kill personnel. That's my own personal assessment," Pentagon pool reporters quoted Milley as saying on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Iran launched missile attacks on two bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. There were no casualties among US and Iraqi troops.