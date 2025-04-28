Iran Minister Blames 'negligence' For Port Blast That Killed 65
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 11:16 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Iran's interior minister on Monday blamed "negligence" for a massive explosion that killed 65 people at the country's largest commercial port, with firefighters still battling a blaze at the facility two days later.
The blast occurred on Saturday at the Shahid Rajaee Port in Iran's south, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a waterway through which one-fifth of global oil output passes.
"The death toll has reached 65 in this horrific incident," Mohammad Ashouri, governor of the southern Hormozgan province where the port is located, told state television, adding that the fire has not been fully extinguished yet.
Officials have said more than 1,000 people were injured. The province's crisis management director, Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, said most had already been released after treatment.
On Monday, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni told state tv that "culprits have been identified and summoned", and that the blast was caused by "shortcomings, including noncompliance with safety precautions and negligence".
Momeni, who has been in the area since hours after the blast, stated that the "investigation is still underway".
Iran's state TV showed images of firefighters still dousing the flames Monday, and said the damage would be assessed after the fire was fully brought under control.
Heavy charcoal-black smoke continued to billow over low flames at part of the site, above which a firefighting helicopter flew, pictures from the Iranian Red Crescent showed.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a probe into the incident.
