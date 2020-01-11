Iran missile operator acted alone due to jamming: Guards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The Iranian missile operator who shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet opened fire independently because of communications "jamming", a Revolutionary Guards commander said on Saturday.

The operator had mistaken the Boeing 737 for a "cruise missile" and only had ten seconds to decide whether or not to open fire, Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, the Guards' aerospace commander, said in televised remarks.