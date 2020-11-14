UrduPoint.com
Iran Mocks Al-Qaeda No. 2 Killed In Tehran Report

Sat 14th November 2020

Iran on Saturday dismissed a US newspaper report that Al-Qaeda's second-in-command was killed in Tehran by Israeli agents as "made-up information" and denied the presence of any of the Sunni militant group's members in the Islamic republic

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Iran on Saturday dismissed a US newspaper report that Al-Qaeda's second-in-command was killed in Tehran by Israeli agents as "made-up information" and denied the presence of any of the Sunni militant group's members in the Islamic republic.

Iran's foes, the United States and Israel, "try to shift the responsibility for the criminal acts of (Al-Qaeda) and other terrorist groups in the region and link Iran to such groups with lies and by leaking made-up information to the media", foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

Khatibzadeh accused the US itself and "its allies in the region" of having created Al-Qaeda through their "wrong policies" and advised US media to "not fall into the trap of American and Zionist officials' Hollywood scenarios".

The New York Times said Abdullah Ahmad Abdullah, indicted in the United States for 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, was secretly shot and killed in Tehran by Israeli operatives on a motorcycle at Washington's behest.

More Stories From World

