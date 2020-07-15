UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Move To Execute Protesters 'Sends Terrible Signal, Should Not Be Done' - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Iran Move to Execute Protesters 'Sends Terrible Signal, Should Not Be Done' - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Iranian government's decision to execute three protesters sends a very negative message and should not be carried out, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

"Executing these three people sends a terrible signal to the world and should not be done!" Trump said via Twitter.

The US president noted that the three individuals were sentenced to death in Iran for participating in protests and the sentences are expected to be carried out soon.

On Tuesday, the US government resumed Federal executions after a 17 year gap when Daniel Lee Lewis was killed by lethal injection in Indiana for murdering a family of three in 1996.

Related Topics

World Iran Twitter Trump Family Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

1 hour ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

2 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

2 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

2 hours ago

Motorcyclist killed on road in Kasur

15 minutes ago

BBC job cuts add to UK media gloom as virus fallou ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.