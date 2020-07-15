Iran Move to Execute Protesters 'Sends Terrible Signal, Should Not Be Done' - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Iranian government's decision to execute three protesters sends a very negative message and should not be carried out, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

"Executing these three people sends a terrible signal to the world and should not be done!" Trump said via Twitter.

The US president noted that the three individuals were sentenced to death in Iran for participating in protests and the sentences are expected to be carried out soon.

On Tuesday, the US government resumed Federal executions after a 17 year gap when Daniel Lee Lewis was killed by lethal injection in Indiana for murdering a family of three in 1996.