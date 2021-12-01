Iran Moving to Enrich Uranium in Response to US Withdrawal From JCPOA - Russian Envoy

Iran's technical steps to enrich uranium are a response to the US decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, told reporters on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Iran's technical steps to enrich uranium are a response to the US decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, told reporters on Wednesday.

"It is important to understand that this happened not because of Tehran's ill will, but as a reaction to the irresponsible US policy of maximum pressure with extraterritorial sanctions and other forms of pressure on Tehran.

Tehran is resisting. And this could have been expected. It is no surprise," Ulyanov said.

"This is an extremely difficult matter. This can be seen when communicating with the Americans and Iranians. And it is clear that the differences are very large - both in previous rounds and now. But we proceed from the fact that there are real chances through negotiation, diplomatic methods to settle everything," the diplomat added.

Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Monday following a five-month break.