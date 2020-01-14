UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Mulling Expulsion Of UK Ambassador Over Participation In Rallies - Judicial Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:06 PM

Iran Mulling Expulsion of UK Ambassador Over Participation in Rallies - Judicial Spokesman

The Iranian parliament is weighing the possibility of expelling UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire for taking part in recent rallies in Tehran, Iranian judicial spokesman Gholam Hossein Ismaili said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The Iranian parliament is weighing the possibility of expelling UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire for taking part in recent rallies in Tehran, Iranian judicial spokesman Gholam Hossein Ismaili said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the spokesman for Iran's government urged the UK government to not interfere with Tehran's internal affairs and said that Macaire's presence at the protests contradicted his ambassadorial responsibilities and duties.

"Such people are considered personae non grata in international law, and our people and the international community expect him to be expelled from the country," Ismaili said, as quoted by Iran's ISNA news agency.

Earlier in the day, Ahmad Amir Abadi Farahani, a top Iranian parliamentarian, announced that Iran was preparing two draft resolutions on reducing diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom and that 100 lawmakers had already signed them.

Macaire was briefly detained on Saturday and accused of organizing and participating in unauthorized protests in Tehran that were sparked by the government's acknowledgment of responsibility in the fatal Ukrainian plane crash that happened earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Kiev-bound Boeing of the Ukraine International Airlines had crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. Earlier that day, Iran had attacked US bases in Iraq with missiles. On Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the aircraft, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of US retaliation.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Parliament Iraq Isna Tehran United Kingdom All From Government Top Airport

Recent Stories

Sidra guides PCB Dynamites to three-wicket win

24 minutes ago

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

29 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

42 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

48 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

51 minutes ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.