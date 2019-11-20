Iran Must Avoid Excessive Use of Force Against Protesters - United Nations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The Iranian authorities must avoid excessive use of force that may result in seriously injured or killed protesters during the ongoing protests throughout the country, United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Rupert Colville said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We urge the Iranian authorities and security forces to avoid the use of force to disperse peaceful assemblies and in cases in which an assembly is violent to restrict the use of force to the greatest extent possible, especially actions that are likely to cause serious injury or loss of life," Colville said.

On November 15, mass protests spread throughout Iran after the government announced it will an increase the price of gasoline.

Amnesty International said earlier on Tuesday that at least 106 people have been killed during the protests in most major Iranian cities.

Colville explained that although it is difficult to verify the overall number of people killed in the past several days, dozens may have lost their lives in the protests, Colville said, adding that the authorities have so far arrested more than 1,000 people.

Colville also urged the protesters to participate in the ongoing demonstrations peacefully, abstaining from physical violence or destruction of property.

To address deep-rooted grievances, the Iranian government should engage in meaningful dialogue with various actors regarding the socio-economic challenges and work together toward their resolution, Colville said.