Iran Must Avoid 'further Violence And Provocations': NATO Chief

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:55 PM

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Monday that Iran must avoid "further violence and provocations", after the alliance held emergency talks on the growing crisis in the Middle East

"At our meeting today, Allies called for restraint and de-escalation.

A new conflict would be in no-one's interest, so Iran must refrain from further violence and provocations," Stoltenberg said, as tensions rose following the US killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq.

