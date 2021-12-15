Iran Must Be Assured All Sanctions Lifted, US Will Not Leave JCPOA Again - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Tehran must be assured that all nuclear-related sanctions against it will be lifted and the United States will not withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) again, Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a statement.

"The only solution is the commitment of all parties to the full, effective and verifiable implementation of JCPOA," Ravanchi said on Tuesday. "Obviously, Iran must be assured that all sanctions will be lifted, the US will not withdraw from the Accord again and it will not abuse the procedures set out in the JCPOA and resolution 2231."