UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Must Compensate Families Of Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims- Canada-Led Response Group

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Iran Must Compensate Families of Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims- Canada-Led Response Group

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the UK urged Iran on Thursday to conduct a thorough investigation into the Ukrainian plane downing and compensate families of the victims.

Earlier in the day, the foreign ministers of these five countries - whose nationals were among plane crash victims - gathered in London and agreed on a five-point framework on cooperation with Iran with regard to the tragedy.

The first three demands include full consular access; dignified and transparent identification process and repatriation; and a "thorough, independent and transparent international investigation open to grieving nations."

In addition, the five countries insist that "Iran assumes full responsibility for the downing of flight PS752 and recognizes its duties towards the families of the victims and other parties - including compensation.

"

Finally, the ministers called for "accountability for those responsible through an independent criminal investigation followed by transparent and impartial judicial proceedings which conform to international standards of due process and human rights."

Ukraine International Airlines' Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 crashed on January 8, soon after departing from Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who perished.

The Iranian military subsequently admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of US retaliation to Iran's massive attack against Iraqi bases housing US military personnel. The Iranian leadership expressed deep regret, describing the tragedy as an "unforgivable mistake."

Related Topics

UK Attack Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Germany London United Kingdom Sweden January Criminals From Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends MBCs Shahid launch

1 hour ago

UAE participates in 12th regular session of Execut ..

1 hour ago

Aboul Gheit meets Secretary-General of Muslim Coun ..

1 hour ago

Ukrainian, UK Foreign Ministers to Cooperate in Pr ..

33 seconds ago

IFJ Calls on Somali Authorities to Take Action in ..

35 seconds ago

Rumours of rift die down with allies reposing conf ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.