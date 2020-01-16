Iran Must Compensate Families of Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims- Canada-Led Response Group

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the UK urged Iran on Thursday to conduct a thorough investigation into the Ukrainian plane downing and compensate families of the victims.

Earlier in the day, the foreign ministers of these five countries - whose nationals were among plane crash victims - gathered in London and agreed on a five-point framework on cooperation with Iran with regard to the tragedy.

The first three demands include full consular access; dignified and transparent identification process and repatriation; and a "thorough, independent and transparent international investigation open to grieving nations."

In addition, the five countries insist that "Iran assumes full responsibility for the downing of flight PS752 and recognizes its duties towards the families of the victims and other parties - including compensation.

"

Finally, the ministers called for "accountability for those responsible through an independent criminal investigation followed by transparent and impartial judicial proceedings which conform to international standards of due process and human rights."

Ukraine International Airlines' Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 crashed on January 8, soon after departing from Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who perished.

The Iranian military subsequently admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of US retaliation to Iran's massive attack against Iraqi bases housing US military personnel. The Iranian leadership expressed deep regret, describing the tragedy as an "unforgivable mistake."