Iran Must Not be Blamed for All Problems in Middle East - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Iran should become part of the solution to the security problem in the middle East, rather than being blamed for everything that is happening in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I am convinced that Iran is a country that should be part of the solution to the problem of the region, rather than being portrayed as the main culprit of all that is happening there," Lavrov said in an interview with Latin American media and RT television ahead of his visit to Cuba, Brazil, Suriname on July 23-27.

According to Lavrov, the course on making Tehran a scapegoat for everything that happens in Syria, in the Palestinian territories, in Yemen or in neighboring countries is confrontational.

"It will not help solve problems. I am convinced that Iran should be involved in the dialogue. We are talking about this with our American and Israeli colleagues. I am convinced that we will defend this position more and more efficiently because more and more countries realize that any adventurous aggressive military scenarios only lead to a deadlock," the minister added.

Lavrov also stressed that any attempts by US warmongers to solve the Iranian problem by military means could lead to disastrous consequences.