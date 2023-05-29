UrduPoint.com

Iran Nabs 14 Pro-Israel Militants Suspected Of Plotting Assassinations - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Iranian intelligence forces have arrested 14 Israeli-linked militants suspected of plotting assassinations in West Azerbaijan province, Iranian media reported Monday, citing a judicial official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Iranian intelligence forces have arrested 14 Israeli-linked militants suspected of plotting assassinations in West Azerbaijan province, Iranian media reported Monday, citing a judicial official.

The alleged terrorist cell was dismantled with the help of Iranian judicial authorities, the official told the Mehr news agency.

They were allegedly planning to identify and assassinate several people.

The announcement comes less than a week after the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said it had foiled a spy ring that was looking for Iranian officials and people with access to sensitive information who regularly traveled abroad, media reported.

World

