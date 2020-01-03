UrduPoint.com
Iran Names Quds Force Number 2 To Replace Slain Soleimani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:08 PM

Iran names Quds Force number 2 to replace slain Soleimani

Iran's supreme leader named the deputy head of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm Esmail Qaani to replace its commander Friday after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad

Tehran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's supreme leader named the deputy head of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm Esmail Qaani to replace its commander Friday after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.

"Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qasem Soleimani, I name Brigadier General Esmail Qaani as the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement posted on his official website.

Qaani was described by Khamenei as one of the "most decorated commanders" of the Guards during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

"The orders for the (Quds) force remain exactly as they were during the leadership of martyr Soleimani," said the supreme leader.

"I call on the members of the force to be present and cooperate with General Qaani and wish him divine prosperity, acceptance and guidance," he added.

